Maxatawny Township Planning Commission postpones discussion on The C&B Development warehouse plan

By Kaitlyn Resline

The Maxatawny Township Planning Commission postponed discussion on the The C&B Development LLC warehouse plan at the meeting on March 16th. The meeting, which coincided with KU’s spring break, had surpassed its maximum capacity.

The Planning Commission did not open the meeting doors until 6:30 p.m. due to a training session. A line of KU students and community members wrapped from the building’s entrance to the back parking lot.

Chairman Don Bucci discussed options for the meeting to proceed, including having some attendees wait outside, then return to the meeting to speak during the public comment. This would allow the meeting to continue without reaching the room’s capacity.

“Everyone is going to get a chance to speak,” Bucci said.

Professor Janna Gregonis, who has vocalized that students should attend the meetings, talked with Bucci. She announced that the C&B warehouse agenda item would be tabled and moved to the next meeting in April.

The April 20th meeting will occur on KU’s campus, allowing students and community members to express their thoughts.

The location of the April meeting will be announced on the Planning Commissions Facebook.

