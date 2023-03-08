Lacrosse: Golden Bears soar in win over Holy Family

Offense dominates in first game of the season

By Davis Stoudt

KU’s Women’s Lacrosse Team looked explosive in its season opener, defeating Holy Family by a score of 17-3 on Feb. 25.

In a dominating performance that featured a heavy offensive attack, the team never took their foot off the gas. Freezing cold temperatures on Saturday seemed to have little effect on the Bears in this game.

Sophomore Sam Graf led the way with four goals and two assists. Other contributing goals included Emma Meakim (3), Lailah El Bouazzaoui (3), Shannon Lake (2), Katie Yocum (2), Sammy Ruwet (1), Olivia Eilbacher (1) and Kayla Brooks (1).

Other assists came from Meakim (5), Shannon (5) and Eilbacher (1).

KU was ranked seventh in the PSAC preseason coaches’ poll, but they are looking to finish with a much higher rank. This season opener was proof of that.

However, the offensive performance meant there was not much action by the KU goaltenders. Holy Family managed only 14 shots on goal compared to the Golden Bears’ 34 shots.

Only a total of five of these shots by Holy Family had to be saved, four by Jenna Blesson and one by Marisa Brag.

Holy Family had 28 turnovers to KU’s 21. The Golden Bears caused 14 turnovers compared to Holy Family’s 11. KU also had twice the amount of draw controls (16-8) and free position shots (4-2).

Senior defenseman Brooke-Lynn Grim said, “I think that our team came out and we were ready to play and really good to go. We picked up the first draw and kept going with it. The whole team did not let down.”

“I think we finally got to work through our plays, and we didn’t let the fact that we were winning by a lot let us down,” she said. “We just kept going with it and were able to maintain our defense, so I think that was a really positive thing that we will be able to keep going with.”

The team looked to keep the ball rolling on the road with their next two games against Caldwell on March 1 and Willmington on March 4 before returning home on March 8 with their first PSAC East game against Shepherd.

UPDATE: March 1 game against Caldwell has been postponed.

The coaching staff includes Head Coach Kristen Nicholson, Assistant Coach Tiffany Anderson and Graduate Assistant Ashley Grimes. Full team roster on kubears.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

