Radon testing in Lytle

By Fern Theobaldo

Lytle Hall is being tested for radon. Eric Johnson, a history professor at KU, started wondering if Lytle had a radon problem in addition to its other environmental issues at the beginning of last fall.

According to the CDC, radon is an odorless, invisible and radioactive gas that is naturally released from water, soil and rocks. It can get into buildings through small cracks or holes and build up in the air. It can be dangerous because breathing in high radon levels can cause lung cancer.

Therefore, Prof. Johnson decided to purchase a digital meter and discovered that his office, located at Lytle 141, has dangerous levels of radon.

Figure 1: Photo by Eric Johnson

Used with permission.

Radon levels higher than 4pCi/L are considered dangerous. Figure 1 shows Prof. Johnson’s radon meter on Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.

Johnson then reported the occurrence to the administration. On the week of Feb. 6, they brought in a contractor to test every room in the building.

The Association of Pennsylvania State College & University Faculties (APSCUF) is currently testing a sample of the rooms. According to Prof. Johnson, the tests were improperly placed.

Figure 2: Photo by Eric Johnson

Used with permission.

“They put the tests beside a window on the second floor,” said Johnson, “and I am going to be very skeptical because of this.”

As of today, the administration has not reported its results.

