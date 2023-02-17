Women’s Track and Field returns from successful meets, Boston and Staten Island

Next meet is the Last Chance Meet at O’Pake Fieldhouse on Friday the 17th

By Molly Kutz

KU’s women’s track and field team returned home from many wins this past weekend, competing in two meets. Most of the team competed at the Fastrack National Invitational on Staten Island, New York, while a handful competed at David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston, Massachusetts.

At Staten Island, two athletes finished in the top five in their events and three PSAC Indoor Track & Field Championships qualifying marks.

At Boston, there were three new all-time records in program history and two PSAC qualifiers.

Freshman Mia Grassia placed first with a 1.55-meter jump in the high jump, and sophomore Kacie Sienko placed third in the long jump with 1.50-meters at Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility in Staten Island.

Qualifiers from Ocean Breeze were junior Jaelyn D’Amelio in the 3,000 meters with a time of 10:32.96, sophomore Sophia Knerr in the 3,000 meters with a time of 10:41.72 and sophomore Haylee Edwards in the pole vault, jumping 10’6.25”.

“It felt really good to qualify for PSACs. When I was running, I really went for it, and I was happy with the results–I PRed by 19 seconds–and I am looking forward to running in conferences,” said D’Amelio.

In the 800 Boston University Track PSAC, qualifiers were sophomore Ava Bendentti, who ran 2:21.19, and junior Anastasia Fratanduono, who ran 2:24/07.

Two athletes placed in KU’s top 10 all-time records at David Hemery Valentine Invitational.

Junior Raechel Bonner ran 57.52, the second fastest 400 meters in program history.

“I was excited to run the second fastest 400 in the program, but I am frustrated because if I would have stayed with the girl that ran in my heat, I would have gotten the record. Now I will have to get it on another day,” said Bonner.

Freshman Kiana Young ran 58.64, the ninth fastest time in KU history.

Sophomore Brianna Foster, junior Jaidah Mitchell, Bonner and Young finished 25th in the 4×400 with a time of 3:56.88, the third-best time overall in the program’s history.

KU’s women’s team is ranked fifth out of 15 teams in the PSAC. Friday, Feb. 17, the women’s team will compete at KU’s last chance in O’Pake Fieldhouse to better current marks and get qualifying marks for PSACs.

