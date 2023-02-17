Sports Preview

By Conor Doherty

This week will not be as busy as last week for KU’s student athletes. Nothing is scheduled for Monday, Tuesday or Thursday this week. Saturday is the busiest day for the Golden Bears, but today also features a busy schedule.

Today, women’s bowling is continuing their weekend competition in Delaware. The DII Invitational will wrap up today, however. Men’s baseball will play a doubleheader against Clarion in Sutherland, Virginia. First pitches are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Women’s softball will also play two games, the first starting at 1 p.m. against Adelphi. The second game will begin at 3 p.m., and the team will oppose Francis Marion. Both games will be played in Florence, South Carolina.

After the off days, KU hoops will be in Bloomsburg for a men and women’s doubleheader. The men’s game tips off at 5:30 p.m. with the women scheduled to follow at 7 p.m. Games will be livestreamed here.

The weekend began early, with baseball taking the diamond at 11 a.m. on Friday morning in North Carolina against Frostburg State.

Saturday’s slate is full of action all across campus for the Golden Bears. Indoor Track and Field will be at the PSAC Championships all day in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. Men’s wrestling will be in East Stroudsburg for the NCAA Super Region I Championships. Baseball will play another doubleheader in North Carolina, with games starting at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. They will be taking on Clarion University in both games. Basketball will host Shepherd for a men and women’s doubleheader, with the women’s team playing at 1 p.m. and the men following at 3 p.m. The games will be played in Keystone but will also be streamed here. Finally, women’s lacrosse will open their season against Holy Family at 1 p.m. at home. The game can be streamed here.

All tickets can be purchased here. Students can sign in at the top of the screen and get their tickets for free.

