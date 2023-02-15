Student Government Board releases statement on proposed warehouse development

By Kaitlyn Resline

The KU Student Government Board released a statement on Thursday, Feb. 9 regarding the proposed warehouse development next to the border of KU’s south campus.

If the plan is accepted, the warehouse will replace the Med Evac site, the Airport Diner and a mobile home community.

“This warehouse will operate 24/7 and send heavy waves of traffic directly through Kutztown,” SGB’s statement read. “Along with concerns for air, light and noise pollution, SGB calls on students to help us express one of our biggest concerts: campus safety.”

The statement included concerns that the traffic influx will delay commuters, cause traffic jams and put students at higher risk for vehicle-pedestrian collisions.

The statement concluded with encouragement from the SGB to attend the Maxatawny Township Planning Commission. The meeting will occur in the Maxatawny Township Municipal Building on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m. For more information regarding the statement, SGB can be reached at SGB@kutztown.edu.

