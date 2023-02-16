Kutztown University set to host Rutgers’ Dr. T. Corey Brennan

Lecture to focus on Italy’s Boncompagni Ludovisi family

By Sophia Stefanowski

Dr. T. Corey Brennan

Photo provided by Dr. T. Corey Brennan

The noble Boncompagni Ludovisi family has many political, social, and cultural relations, particularly with other Italian families, dating all the way back to the 10th century AD.

In an effort to explore the history of this family, Kutztown University plans to host Rutgers Classics Professor Dr. T. Corey Brennan on Feb. 21for a discussion and film screening about the Boncompagni Ludovisi family and their 16th century villa.

This event will be held at the Sharadin Art Building in room 120 from 6-8 p.m.

Brennan, who earned his Ph.D from Harvard University, manages the Archivio Digitale Boncompagni, which is a blog that details new discoveries on the Boncompagni Ludovisi. He has worked closely with the Boncompagni family to create a film about their villa.

Princess Rita Boncompagni Ludovisi and Film Crew standing beneath Caravaggio ceiling mural.

Photo provided by Dr. T. Corey Brennan

The family has connections to Prince Baldassarre Boncompagni Ludovisi, who essentially created the field of history of mathematics, Duke Charles Théobald de Choiseul-Praslin, and Duchess Françoise Sébastiani della Porta. As well as Giulio Nicolò Prinetti Castelletti, an important conservative politician based in Milan who served as Foreign Minister for Italy in the years 1901-1903. The family also has relations to the French Revolution of 1848. These are just a few of the people and events tied to the family.

The Boncompagni Ludovisi family’s Casino Ludovisi, or Roman villa, was recently mandated to be auctioned at 471 million euros, making it the most expensive home in the world.

Caravaggio Mural

Photo provided by Dr. T. Corey Brennan

The villa, with Princess Rita Boncompagni Ludovis as the current resident, housed Caravaggio’s only known mural. Caravaggio is known as one of Italy’s most prolific painters, in which he produced most of his work during the Baroque period.

Exterior of the Villa Ludovisi

Photo provided by Dr. T. Corey Brennan

Along with the previous auction, four other auctions have taken place. However, there has been no luck, leaving the Princess to be evicted.

According to Dr. T. Corey Brennan, “It is fair to say at the moment that no one knows what will happen next, to the structures, to its still-considerable collection of antiquities, or to a sizable historical archive uncovered in the Casino only in 2010. Under the terms of the sale, any successful buyer is required also to undertake 12 million dollars of conservation work.”

Furthermore, Kutztown University plans to have light refreshments, such as hot chocolate, as well candy snacks.

All are welcome to attend as this event is open to the public.

