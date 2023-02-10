Predictions: Jalen Hurts for Superbowl M.V.P

The Philadelphia Eagles making a comeback for 2023

By Hailey Seibert

With Super Bowl LVII coming up on Sunday, there are many different questions that people are asking when it comes to the various outcomes of the game. Which team will come out on top? Which side of the ball will dominate the game? However, the question that I have been thinking about is who is going to be awarded the Super Bowl M.V.P? Superbowl M.V.P is an award given by a panel of 16 American football writers and broadcasters who vote after the game on the individual that added the most value to their team during the game. (The Washington Post)

My prediction is that Jalen Hurts will win Super Bowl M.V.P. This season is his first season as a starting quarterback and he has helped the Philadelphia Eagles achieve a 14-3 record and reach Super Bowl LVII. This 2022-2023 season, Jalen Hurts set some remarkable records. He is the first Eagles player with more than 350 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, and a rushing score all in one game (NFL research). Hurts has lived up to the Superbowl M.V.P potential by totaling 3,157 completion yards and 32 touchdowns throughout the season. With the amazing record Jalen Hurts had in the regular season and playoffs, I believe that Hurts will be playing bigger, stronger and faster with the Super Bowl on the line.

With DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown being on the field doing whatever they can to get the most yards possible, helps Hurts. Brown and Smith are the best receivers the Eagles ever had since Ertz and Agholor. Both duos made the same record in one singular game the year the Eagles went to the Superbowl.

Because Hurts has brought the Eagles out of a rough few seasons, helped them achieve goals and has set a ton of records himself, I believe that the writers and broadcasters will have no other option than to declare Jalen Hurts Super Bowl M.V.P at the conclusion of Super Bowl LVII.

