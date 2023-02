Diversity event at Rohrbach Library

By Michael Alberto, Editor in Chief

The Human Library event is taking place at Rohrbach Library on Tuesday, March 28th, 2023. It will take place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m..

The purpose of the event is to learn about “difficult, controversial, and stigmatizing” topics through people who are “on loan” to any one who comes and visits.

Applications to be a “human book” and resource for others can be filled out at this link.

