Undergraduate Research and Creativity (UGRC) offers grants to students

By Abby Regensburger

With the fall semester quickly coming to an end, the deadline to apply for KU BEARS Grant Funding is approaching. The purpose of the KU BEARS program is to support faculty/student research pairs over the summer. The goals are for undergraduate students to develop the necessary skill set to become student researchers and to provide faculty members with paid student research assistants.

Undergraduate students selected for the program will receive summer pay for research tasks assigned by a faculty supervisor. By assisting faculty members in their research, students selected for the program will obtain the knowledge and skills necessary for conducting advanced research in their field.

Applications are due by Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at 4 p.m. The program is open to current undergraduate freshman, sophomores and juniors. Faculty must be tenured, tenure-track or adjunct.

Students interested in the KU BEARS program should inquire with their instructors or department chair about research opportunities. More information about the program can be found here.

