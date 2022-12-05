Former Berks resident, Derrick Rump, killed in Club Q shooting

38-year-old was 2002 Kutztown Area High School grad

By Kaitlyn Resline

Kutztown native Derrick Rump, 38, was among five people killed at Club Q in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19, 2022.

Photo credit: Photo provided by Colorado Springs Police Department.

Former Berks County resident Derrick Rump was one of five victims killed in the Club Q shooting on Nov. 19 in Colorado Springs, CO. 25 others were injured. Rump, 38, was a bartender at Club Q, which is located to the northeast of the downtown section.

Rump graduated from Kutztown Area High School in 2002 before moving to Denver.

The Kutztown Area School District released the following statement in response to Rump’s death:

“It is with great sadness that the Kutztown community grieves the loss of Derrick Rump. In his time at KASD, Derrick was a quiet, kind, helpful, cooperative student who loved art and music. He enjoyed the poetry of Edgar Allan Poe, math, and was a student who was well thought of by his peers and teachers.

“Tragedies like this are hard to process and comprehend. Senseless violence taken against innocent bystanders and unsuspecting victims has become all too common in our society. Derrick will forever be a reminder of this for the Kutztown community.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the extended Rump family in this time of loss.

“Please join us in teaching our kids the value of human life and creating a future where violence of this nature is unheard of.”

Police said the gunman was 22-year-old Anderson Aldrich, who is in custody and being treated for injuries.

KU also issued an official statement:

“Kutztown University stands with our LGBTQ+ community. We strive to provide an environment wherein all those associated with Kutztown University can feel valued and safe. We reject and condemn all forms of homophobia, transphobia, racism, violence, sexism, bigotry, brutality and discrimination.”

The statement also listed safe spaces and resource centers for students to seek support on-campus, such as the LGBTQ+ Resource Center at the Boxwood House. The suspect is being charged with murder along with hate crimes for targeting the LGBTQ+ community.

