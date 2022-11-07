Oxfam Hunger Banquet to promote social justice as part of Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week

By Kaitlyn Resline

The Community Outreach Center, Student Volunteer Coalition and the Kutztown University Activities Board are partnering to sponsor the Oxfam Hunger Banquet. The Hunger Banquet will take place Tuesday, Nov. 8 as part of Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. The event will take place in MSU 218 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The Hunger Banquet aims to bring awareness to poverty, racism and social justice through an interactive experience. Guests draw tickets that assign them to high, middle or low-income levels based on current poverty statistics, and then receive a meal that corresponds to this level.

“About 80 percent of the world’s hungry people work as farmers, herders, fishers or laborers in rural communities,” the event webpage says. “In these parts of the world, conflict, erratic weather patterns and power imbalances limit access to resources like fertile land and clean water.”

Additionally, one in five college students lack sufficient access to food, so the Hunger Banquet focuses on the importance of building a better food system. To emphasize this goal, Executive Director of Friend, Inc. Community Services, James Reece, will attend the event and discuss more about food insecurity.

