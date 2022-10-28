Kutztown University’s Clay Club has clay cup sale

By Fern Theobaldo

KUTZTOWN – The KU’s Clay Club had a clay cup sale this Wednesday at the MSU. The cups were made by the students in the club and displayed on the table. Prices ranged from $1 for the small cups to $25 for larger sizes.

Photo Credit: Fern Theobaldo

The clay club is student-run, advised by Gwendolyn Yoppolo, and they have five events every semester.

Photo Credit: Fern Theobaldo

Any student of any major can show up to the events. There is no need to have experience with clay. “It is just for fun,” said Lindsay Flack, the club’s president. “Ceramics and just touching clay, in general, can be stress relieving.”

The club is free to join; students can just show up to the events. There’s clay, tools and everything members may need to make cups, plates, mugs and even spoons.

There will be a spoons event next Friday, Oct. 28, at 6:30 p.m.

There will also be a holiday sale on December 5 at 10 a.m in the MSU.

