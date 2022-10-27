KU Homecoming Spirit

A day of festivities for the Golden Bears

By Victoria Fischer

After a full week of hype, on Oct. 22, KU had their homecoming football game at the Andre Reed Stadium. KU’s Golden Bears played against Lock Haven’s Bald Eagles.

Photo Credit: Abby Regensburger

Tents and tables were sent up on the DMZ for Fan Fest, showcasing KU clubs and organizations. One tent was organized by the KU Foundation and Community Outreach Center, where they gave away free items like homecoming T-shirts and tote bags.

The football game began at 3 p.m. and had concession stands, featuring the restaurant of the week: Camillo’s Pizzeria.

At halftime, the 2022 Homecoming Spirit Court was reintroduced and crowned Piper Glattacker, who represented Phi Sigma Sigma, as the winner.

The KU dance team, the Black Flame dance team and the Marching Unit also performed. S.A.L.S.A. won first place in the homecoming banner contest.

