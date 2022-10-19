KU dominates Shippensburg 29-10 to spoil Raiders homecoming

Evitts’ leg leads way, scoring 15 points in field goals

By Gavin Riley

KU defeated Shippensburg 29-10 this past Saturday to spoil the Raiders’ homecoming. Kicker Dawson Evitts (Auburn, PA/ Schuylkill Haven) struck five field goals to score 15 of KU’s 29 points.

The Golden Bears wasted no time getting on the board, scoring six points on a 54-yard touchdown pass from Donny Blaine to Jerome Kapp.

Shippensburg answered late in the first, scoring on a 49-yard touchdown pass to even the score 7-7.

Evitts put KU ahead to start the second, capping off a 6-play drive with a 31-yard field goal. Evitts followed that field goal up with another, this one from a career-long 41 yards.

The Raiders put three more points on the board before halftime, but their scoring stopped there.

Evitts would go on to kick his third, fourth and fifth of the game to increase KU’s lead to 22-10.

The Golden Bear’s leading rusher on the season, Darryl Davis-McNeil, punched in KU’s second touchdown of the game from the Raiders’s one-yard line with 6:05 left to play in the fourth.

KU would go on to win with a final score of 29-10.

Video Credit: Victoria Fischer

The Golden Bears dominated time of possession, holding onto the ball for 29 more minutes than the Raiders. The abundance of possession allowed KU’s offense to generate 384 total yards, while Shippensburg totaled just 131.

KU looks to stay hot this Saturday, Oct. 22, as they take on Lockhaven at 2 p.m. at Andre Reed Stadium for the team’s homecoming game.

