Renovation of DeLight E. Breidegam Building

Keeping tradition alive at the Headquarters of the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center
By Victoria Fischer
On September 29th, KU and the KU Foundation hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the reconstruction of the DeLight E. Breidegam Building, located at 15155 Kutztown Rd., Kutztown, PA.
The building was dedicated as the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center, in honor of the late DeLight E. Breidegam Jr., co-founder of East Penn Manufacturing. His son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Mary Breidegam, attended the ceremony.
Its purpose is to keep history alive and “to preserve and celebrate the folk culture history and language of the Pennsylvania Germans and the broader region, at the unique educational setting at Kutztown University,” said Patrick Donmoyer, director of the Pennsylvania German Heritage Center.
The center is open to the entire public, and KU students now have the chance to explore the building with its vast research library collection of archives and exhibits.
Categories: Campus News
Leave a Reply