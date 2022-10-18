Renovation of DeLight E. Breidegam Building

Keeping tradition alive at the Headquarters of the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center

By Victoria Fischer

On September 29th, KU and the KU Foundation hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the reconstruction of the DeLight E. Breidegam Building, located at 15155 Kutztown Rd., Kutztown, PA.

Photo Credit: Vincent Lattanzi

The building was dedicated as the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center, in honor of the late DeLight E. Breidegam Jr., co-founder of East Penn Manufacturing. His son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Mary Breidegam, attended the ceremony.

Video Edited by Victoria Fischer

Video Credit: Victoria Fischer

Its purpose is to keep history alive and “to preserve and celebrate the folk culture history and language of the Pennsylvania Germans and the broader region, at the unique educational setting at Kutztown University,” said Patrick Donmoyer, director of the Pennsylvania German Heritage Center.

The center is open to the entire public, and KU students now have the chance to explore the building with its vast research library collection of archives and exhibits.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

