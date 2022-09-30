KU’s Women’s Center to host panel discussion on overturn of Roe v. Wade

Women’s Center Event

By Kaitlyn Resline

KU’s Women’s Center, in coordinance with the Feminist Majority Leadership Alliance and Lambda Theta Phi Latin Fraternity, is hosting a panel discussion regarding the Supreme Court Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

“Why Overturning Roe Matters: A Panel Discussion of the Dobbs Decision” will be hosted on Sept. 28 at 4:30 p.m. The panel discussion can be accessed through a webinar Zoom link on Engage.

The panel will discuss the results of overturning Roe v. Wade and what it means for those seeking abortions in PA. Panelists include Dr. Colleen Clemens, professor of English and chair of the Women and Gender Studies Minor at KU; Ellie Smeal, president and co-founder to the Feminist Majority Foundation; Amber Brown, Director of Education & Training at Planned Parenthood Keystone; and Dr. Jacqueline D. Antonovich, professor of History at Muhlenberg College.



Students planning to attend the event should RSVP on Engage.

