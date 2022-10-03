What’s Spotlite Club?

A shift from news-break into the “spotlite”

By Victoria Fischer

On Sept. 22, Spotlite Club held their second meeting of the Fall 2022 semester and started the production of their promotional video ‘What’s Spotlite?’ to showcase the club and TV studio. They wrapped up the entire production on Sept. 29.

Video edited by: Victoria Fischer, videographer

Interview of Cody conducted by: Austin Pease, BTS videographer

Spotlite is a video production organization at KU that focuses on content like short films, comedy skits, screenwriting, news reporting and advertisements of other organizations.

Photo Credit: Victoria Fischer

Cody Hawley, the club’s President, is a current senior at KU and majors in Cinema, Television and Media Production with a minor in Business. “I have been a part of Spotlite since my freshman year—specifically my first week is when I became involved,” Cody said.

Cody Hawley, Spotlite Club President

Photo Credit: Victoria Fischer

The majority of the members in the club are film or art majors, although the organization is open to all majors.

Members have the opportunity to participate in a variety of roles featured in the film industry and gain the experience working in the pre-production, production and post-production stages of a TV or film production.

This upcoming year, Spotlite has two new short films (“The Study Group Suspects” and “The Golden Zone”) awaiting to be released, both written and produced by the club in the past Spring 2022 semester.

“The Study Group Suspects” is a murder mystery film with an ensemble cast that takes place in the Rickenbach Learning Center building.

“The Golden Zone” is a KU-related parody of “The Twilight Zone” and features campus-related stories told in the usual style of Rod Serling’s original series.

A still from “The Study Group Suspects”

Photo Credit: Kaitlyn Todd, Director of Photography

Club meetings are weekly, every Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Rickenbach Learning Center TV Studio (LC 4).

For more information or inquiries about Spotlite club, contact them at KUSpotlite@gmail.com or their Instagram @kuspotlite.

