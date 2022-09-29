Shoofly literary magazine hosts first reading of year

Shoofly hosts one of many readings for the year

Sabrina Betterly, the Editor-in-Chief of Shoofly. Photo by Victoria Fischer.

By Sabrina Betterly

On Sept. 21, KU’s literary magazine, Shoofly Literary Magazine, hosted their first reading of the school year.

Editor in chief of Shoofly, Sabrina Betterly, led the reading with an open mic session from other students reading their creative works.

Students read their poetry and short creative nonfiction pieces.

For information about future Shoofly readings, reach out to the team via email at shoofly@kutztown.edu.

