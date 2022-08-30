Lytle Hall Carnival coordinators looking for student help

Anyone interested should contact Andrea Buno, English Department Secretary

By Michael Downing

The Second Annual Lytle Hall Carnival will be held Tuesday, September 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the field next to Lytle Hall. Event coordinators are looking for student help.

There will be lawn games, pizza, prizes, and cardboard cutouts for selfies with some famous authors.

“The idea behind the event is for new students to learn about all of the opportunities offered by the various departments in Lytle Hall,” said event co-coordinator and English Department Secretary, Andrea Buno. “It gives these students the opportunity to talk to faculty and department secretaries about the various publications—Essence, Shoofly, and The Keystone Newspaper—along with memberships in Math Club, History Club and English Club.”

Anyone interested in helping should contact Ms. Buno (buno@kutztown.edu).

The carnival is open to all students.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

