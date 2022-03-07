Moretski Strikes out 10 in Golden Bears Win Over Fairmont State

By: Gavin Riley

Junior pitcher Gavin Moretski (Haryleysville, PA/La Salle College H.S.) struck out 10 batters in the Golden Bears’ 7-2 victory over the Falcons.

Kutztown’s offense got off to an early lead, scoring three runs in the first inning, courtesy of an RBI single by senior Mitchell Peers (Gilbertsville, PA/Boyertown) and a two-run single from junior Dominic Proietto (Norristown, PA/Norristown).

They kept the offense rolling, scoring another three runs in the fourth inning. The Golden Bears took advantage of mistakes made by the Fairmont State defense, collecting two runs off of two errors.

Fairmont State’s Jacob Goodknight scored the first run for the Falcons in the fourth, advancing home on a wild pitch.

Moretski departed after six innings, allowing just one hit and one run against 19 batters. Freshmen Tyler Cleveland (Pillow, PA/Upper Dauphin) and Abel Saft (Kintersville, PA/Moravian Academy) came in to relieve Moretski, while junior Jake Skrocki (Royersford, PA/Spring-Ford) closed the game out.

The Falcons managed just three hits against the Golden Bears’ stout defense.

Sophomore Jason Wolff (Hillsborough, NJ/Hillsborough) tacked on to the five-run lead, hitting a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning to put the Golden Bears up by six.

Noah Canterbury countered Wolff, hitting his own solo home run in the bottom of the seventh, adding to Fairmont State’s run total.

The scoring stopped there as the Golden Bears advanced their win streak to two.

KU’s offense was led by Proietto, going 2-4 with two RBIs as the team combined for a total of eight hits.

Kutztown (4-6) travels to Athens, Virginia on Saturday, March 5 to take on Concord University in a double-header, with the first game starting at 12 p.m.

