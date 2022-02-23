COVID-19 Precautions Remain Unchanged at KU for Spring Semester￼

By Carin Holmes

News Editor

Medical Syringe

credit: Krystal Arroyo

COVID-19 precautions at KU have remained the same as they were during the fall semester. While there have not been any changes, KU continues to monitor cases and add opportunities for COVID-19 testing and vaccination.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced in December that the recommended quarantine period for those who test positive for COVID-19 would be shortened from ten days to five. KU has kept the quarantine period at ten days.

This is because KU is following quarantine guidelines for congregate settings, said Amanda Volkert, Executive Director of Health and Wellness Services at KU.

KU students who are a close contact of someone who tests positive for COVID-19 do not need to be quarantined if they have been fully vaccinated or have a confirmed positive COVID-19 test within the last 90 days.

Weekly voluntary COVID testing is available to students on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the East Gym of the Recreation Center. Students who would like to participate can find out how to register here.

There will also be a vaccination clinic on campus on Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., also in the East Gym of the Recreation Center. This clinic offers first and second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and interested students can find out how to register here.

