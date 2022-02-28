KU Food Pantry and Friend, Inc.

By Marcos Dos Diaz Davila

Contributing Writer

The Bear Essentials Pantry is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday in the Office of Student Involvement. This pantry has non-perishable food, personal care items, clothing and outerwear, as well as some basic school supplies for students.

Food Pantry located in MSU

Credit: Vincent Lattanzi

Students may use this pantry by coming to MSU 153, across from the KU Campus Store. Bags are provided.

Friend, Inc. is another resource available to the KU Community. They seek to assist families and individuals of any age, income or background who are having difficulty in overcoming the obstacles of everyday living.

Services not directly provided by Friend, Inc. can be arranged through referral in partnership with county-wide human services resources. For more information, contact Friend, Inc. at 610-683-7790, check out their website, or find them located on Noble Street in Kutztown.

Food can also be delivered to a student by Ryan Tuerk from Friend, Inc. if the student is in the KU Area and lacks transportation or means to leave home. To get in contact with Ryan, reach out to him via text or call at 484-547-7340. The website is also provided at the following link.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

