Men’s Wrestling Defeats East Stroudsburg at Keystone Arena in 34-6 Victory

By Devin Bender

Sports Editor

The KU men’s wrestling squad took to the mat against East Stroudsburg last night and came away with a win. KU, during their senior night, wore pink in honor of Play 4 Kay Breast Cancer Awareness.

Senior Night Wrestling match

Credit: Desiree DeHaven

The Golden Bears defeated the Warriors in a thrashing victory at Keystone Arena. KU ended the game with a 34-6 win against ESU. The Warriors won two of their sets, both scoring three points each.

Brian Kennerly (Drexel Hill, PA/Upper Darby), a graduate student at KU, finished the final set of the night in a 16-4 win against ESU’s freshman Ajay Hiller. Andrew Dunn, Jr. earned himself six points to end off the night due to a forfeit on the other team.

KU’s Matt Wilde (Boyertown, PA/Boyertown), a senior, won the first match in a 125 weight game with a technical fall against ESU Joshua Jasionowicz. Wilde’s five points put KU in a good lead going into the rest of the match.

Golden Bear Michael Torres (Allentown, PA/Liberty), who was up against ESU’s Kelvin Rodquiquz in a 133 weight game, won in a 3-0 set. With a reversal play, Torres was able to take back the lead in a game that was not going in his favor.

Matt Weinberg (Philadelphia, PA/Archbishop Ryan) from KU won his set after he pinned ESU’s Josh Leidg in the second set at 3:43 on the game clock, earning him six points total for his match. As a team, the Golden Bears had 27 takedowns by the end of the night.

In honor of senior night, KU honored their seniors before the start of the game: Michal Cusick, Wilde, Dunn, Jr., Kennerly and Pierson White. Each one of them was brought to the center of the mat to be applauded by fans and pose for photographs.

KU Bears won the fourth time in a row against ESU at the Golden Bears senior night. KU will play again Feb. 26 at Pitt-Johnstown in the Super Region Championship.

