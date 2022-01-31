Welcome Week Events for the 2022 Spring Semester

By Michael Alberto

During the first few weeks of the semester, KU is holding multiple events through many departments to welcome residents back to campus.

Kutztown Bingo Event

Some of the upcoming events include a Brunch and Bingo hosted by SGB from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in MSU 218.

As part of the many events occurring across campus, the Involvement Fair will be taking place from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. throughout the MSU, including rooms 218 and 223. The Involvement Fair allows students to learn about and join the many clubs on campus.

Additionally, the university is holding vaccine and testing clinics. On February 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., there will be free COVID testing in the Student Recreation Center. On February 3 during the same time, the Health and Wellness Center will be providing free flu vaccines.

For more event listings and information, this link will display the full list of events occurring between now and the following week.

