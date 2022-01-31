KU Wrestling Team Ends UPJ’s Winning Streak

By Devin Bender

Sports Editor

#11 KU took the mat against #13 UPJ on January 28 at Keystone Arena. KU’s win of 22-14 added to their undefeated win streak of 7.

First up on the mat was Matt Wilde from KU against Matt Siszka from UPJ. Wilde came out on top in a win for KU 5-2. Wilde’s win put KU in a good position going into the next match.

Kutztown Wrestling match

Credit: Desiree Dehaven, KU sport photographer

Next on the mat was KU senior Collin Wickramaratna against Redshirt Freshman Mason Myers in the 133 weight game. Wickramaratna started strong in winning the first set 4-3 against Myers. The third period started with an immediate reversal played by Wickramaratna.

Wickramaratna followed up with two more takedowns. Wickramaratna won the match against Myers 13-5.

As the night went on KU continued to dominate the mat. However, UPJ was not far behind. A win from Dillion Keane and Brock Briddle from UPJ was enough to bring their team into the lead 14-13.

The Golden Bears took back the lead in the next match against UPJ. Matthew Weinberg from KU won the match 16-14.

Brian Kennerly only added points to KU’s lead 19-14. KU’s Andew Dunn Jr.’s two takedowns against UPJ’s Oggie Atwood ended UPJ’s six-match winning streak.

KU won the game 22-14. The KU Golden Bears are back on the mat in Erie, PA against the Gannon Knights on Feb. 4. KU will play again at Keystone Arena on their senior night against East Stroudsburg on Feb. 16.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

