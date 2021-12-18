November Open Mic at Firefly Bookstore

By Mason Rabenold

Contributing Writer

The Firefly Bookstore partnered with KU English Club and Shoofly Literary Magazine to let Kutztown student talent read poetry and short fiction in an open mic night.

FireFly book store located on Main Street

Credit: Vincent Lattanzi

The staff at Shoofly along with the English Club hosted the event, which gave students the chance to share, discuss and get feedback on their poetry and prose.

Guest speakers included local poet Ryan J. Torres and Laura Conaway, who shared an excerpt from her upcoming novel. Both of them are KU alumni as well.

The microphone was also lent to staff and members of Shoofly, English Club and any writer who wished to take the stage and proudly share their work.

For many young writers over the course of the pandemic, a place to share their work in-person has been difficult to find. These student organizations found it important to reach out to Firefly for the opportunity to hopefully begin resuming group activities like this one, one event at a time.

The Shoofly submission deadline has passed, but hold open mic readings each month. Their literary magazine will be published towards the end of the spring semester for anyone looking to read students’ work.

