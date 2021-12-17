New Dunkin’ Donuts Opening Near KU

By Carin Holmes

News Editor

A new Dunkin’ Donuts is opening near KU’s campus. The location is set to be convenient for commuter students and students looking for work off-campus.

“This is our third store, and there is room and time to move up for those who are just beginning their college career,” said Steven Vitez, who owns the Dunkin’ with his parents. He says that employees at the Dunkin’ get free food and beverage while working, more pay on weekends, flexible scheduling, and those who go above and beyond can receive merit bonuses.

Credit: Amber Hunsicker

The new Dunkin’ is located near the exits of I-78 and Route 222. Vitez hopes that this location is convenient for people traveling because there is not much located at that exit.

Vitez said this may be a convenient option for commuter students to get coffee on their way to school. The Dunkin’ also features a pressurized tap system, which is a new feature for Dunkin’s throughout the country, for cold drinks such as cold brew coffee, iced tea and more.

The Dunkin’ will be opening on Dec. 21 and will have its grand opening in early January.

