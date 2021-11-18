KU Claims PSAC Champions Title

By Devin Bender

Sports Editor

Following KU’s previous win against West Chester, which clutched them the title of PSAC East Champions, KU beat Slippery Rock University in the PSAC Championship game. KU took home the trophy with their 38-32 game against SRU.

The first half began with SRU taking up the lead with a 3-point field goal on their opening drive. KU scored the first touchdown with a reception pass from Erik Nickle to Jerome Kapp for an 84-yard run. KU led the game, 7-3, over SRU.

SRU’s Tim Smith was able to score a touchdown late in the first quarter to put The Rock back in the lead 10-7. But KU regained the lead with a 50-yard run by Nickle, 14-10.

KU’s Jeremiah Nelson made another 5-yard run followed by a successful extra-point kick by Nick Coppolino to make the score 21-10, KU.

Kutztown defeating SRU for PSAC CHAMPIONSHIP

Credit: vincent Lattanzi

SRU began closing the deficit with a successful 29-yard run by Max Maciejewski. DJ Opsatni kicked the successful extra point attempt for SRU.

KU added another three points to their lead by the end of the first half. At the half, KU led in 24-17

SRU was the only team to score in the third quarter. Their field goal was not enough to put The Rocks in the lead.

In the final quarter, KU scored two more touchdowns to make the game 38-20, but SRU began to make a comeback. SRU added their own two touchdowns, but they had unsuccessful extra point attempts following their touchdowns.

KU redeemed themselves for their 2019 loss to SRU in the PSAC Championships with their 2021 win of 38-32.

