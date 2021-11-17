Gamers of Kutztown University Club Holds Costume Contest

By Erin Foley

Group Shot of G.O.K.U Costume Contest

Credit:Samantha Schaefer

On Oct. 27, the Gamers of Kutztown University club (also referred to as GOKU) held its annual costume contest. The prize was a copy of Resident Evil 2, while second and third place winners received a ticket towards GOKU’s end-of-semester raffle.

“We wanted to celebrate Halloween with our fellow members in the club, but Halloween itself would be days after our meeting,” said club president Jesus “Zeus” Ramirez. “We always decide that the Wednesday before Halloween is when we would host a costume contest for all to join and show the neato-burrito costumes they have.”

Club president Ramirez said that everyone is welcome to come to GOKU, catering to a casual audience that simply desires to play games and enjoy themselves.

Future events in the works for GOKU include more gaming tournaments—such as Super Smash Bros—a Minecraft event and a “monkey night” for games with a monkey theme.

GOKU is for both digital and card or tabletop gamers, and they provide the TVs and seating. Anyone who enjoys a good game can find them Wednesdays at 7:00 p.m., usually in the Multipurpose Room in the MSU.

