Well-Being Committee hosting Get-Lit Event

By Julia DeYoung

Assistant News Editor

A wellness day is being held on campus for students to relax and have a good time on Nov. 17. This was created by the Well-Being Committee at KU.

A variety of different events will be held that were all chosen based on surveys that students took.

Brett Santos, a graduate assistant at KU, is helping run the committee under the direction of Christine Storch.

“It is easy for students to be overtaken by stress at this point in the semester so having one day or one hour where they can be reminded to have fun and relax is so beneficial,” said Santos.

The goat yoga event is popular among students, as almost all of the spots were filled for registration. Along with goat yoga, there will be goat therapy which is set up like a petting zoo.

There will also be massage therapy sessions and the option to make your own self-care products with Paisley and Co., a local store in Kutztown.

The second annual tree lighting with President Hawkinson will also be held. Santos said he thinks this will add more vibrant light to the south end of campus as days start to get shorter.

Cookies with Kraig will also be held at the event. Students will have the opportunity to talk with Kraig Piper and make cookies. Santos said that Piper embodies what the Well-Being Committee is trying to do.

Students can learn more information about the event and sign up for the activities being offered on Engage at KU.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

