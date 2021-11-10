KU Claims PSAC East Champions Title

By Devin Bender

KU won their second consecutive PSAC Eastern Division Title after beating West Chester University, 21-14. The rivalry held to its tradition, and the Golden Bear and Golden Ram mashup was not an easy fight for either team.

At their home stadium, John A. Farrell Stadium, WCU scored on their first two drives giving them a lead of 14 points against KU. KU was unable to put any points on the board in the first quarter.

KU was able to score a touchdown after a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct was called on WCU. Erik Nickle received a TD run, with a successful extra point by Nick Coppolino. WCU still led the game, 14-7.

WCU’s Obi Anyatonwu intercepted Nickle’s pass on KU’s own 6-yard line. The turnover could have easily expanded WCU’s lead.

However, WCU’s Shane Dooley was intercepted by KU’s Nick Palmer. The half ended with a 14-7 WCU score.

Late in the third quarter, KU tied the game. Nickle, making a similar play to his first touchdown, scored a TD followed up with another extra point, 14-14.

KU’s defense needed to prevent any possible point by WCU. KU did not disappoint with a sack by Togba Jallah-Porte II and another one by Ryan Meyers in the same possession.

WCU’s Sean Henry was forced to kick a 43-yard field goal, but the attempt was blocked by KU’s Defensive Back Cody Scherer.

Trying to score the winning points, Nickle completed a pass to Jerome Kapp with eight seconds left on the clock to help KU win 21-14.

KU plays against Slippery Rock on Nov. 13 at 12:05 p.m. in the PSAC Championships. This game will be a rematch of KU’s loss against SRU in the PSAC Championships in 2019.

