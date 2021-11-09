National Silent Witness Initiative Display at Old Main

By Erin Foley

Contributing Writer

Safe Berks Silent Witness Project

Credit: Amber Hunsicker, Editor-in-Chief

The Women’s Center partnered with Safe Berks to work towards bettering the mindsets of students on campus by creating a display under the National Silent Witness Initiative.

In Old Main, Safe Berks and the Women’s Center placed a display of numerous red, life-sized human cut-outs. Students could peruse the display in between classes and learn about the stories of domestic violence victims.

Several of the stories described included either failed Protection from Abuse orders or bystanders who knew about the danger and did not take any action to prevent the murders. The goal was to prompt students to consider the repercussions of hiding, silently witnessing or inflicting domestic abuse and hopefully inspire students to create a safe environment for domestic abuse survivors and prevent these casualties in the future.

Safe Berks has a hotline that can be reached at (610) 373-1206.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

