KU Football Beats Millersville at KU’s Homecoming

KU football beat Millersville, 30-7, at KU’s homecoming, giving the team a seven-game win streak. On top of four touchdowns, KU earned a safety and three interceptions with Justin Harris making one and Antaun Lloyd picking two including a pick six.

KU received the kickoff, but the initial drive ended quickly with a few yards gained. Millersville’s initial drive, though, had multiple high snaps, which ended with them in the endzone. KU’s Ryan Meyers made the tackle to earn KU a safety, making the score 2-0.

Also in the first quarter, KU’s Jeremiah Nelson ran in a touchdown, and Nick Coppolino had a successful extra point attempt to make the score 9-0.

In the second quarter, Eric Nickel ran in a touchdown and Coppolino had another successful extra point kick, 16-0. The half ended with no scores for Millersville.

After halftime, KU’s Jerome Kapp completed a pass from Nickel to score another touchdown. With the extra point from Coppolino, the score was 23-0.

KU’s defense held off Millersville for another quarter and Lloyd scored a pick six in the fourth. After Coppolino’s extra point kick, the score was 30-0.

Millersville scored their first points of the game in the fourth quarter with a short run by Timmy Smith earning them a touchdown and Tim Kissinger completing an extra point to make the final score 30-7, KU.

KU will be at West Chester Nov. 6 and will be back at Andre Reed Stadium on Nov. 13 for the PSAC Championship game.

