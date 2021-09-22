By Melissa Stough

Contributing Writer

Students participating in the Lytle Carnival activities

Credit: Lena Hamm

On September 14, 2021, professors and faculty from Lytle Hall gathered on the lawn outside of the academic building from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Lytle Carnival allowed history, English and mathematics faculty to welcome KU students, new and old, with yard games and prizes.

Tables lined the lawn outside of the brick building where students were able to meet professors and learn about potential majors and minors hosted in Lytle.

After they entered the lawn, students first accepted a ticket from English Department Secretary Andrea Buno. Then, they traveled to a blue tent for a game of Plinko.

Professors sat at their tables and greeted students as they approached, curious about the options in the English department. The mathematics club and Women in Mathematics offered snacks to interested students and shared what they had planned for the semester ahead.

The Keystone News, English Club, Shoofly Literary Magazine and Essence Magazine displayed previous editions of their work. History majors could join the history club and also look upon cardboard cutouts of founding fathers while playing a game of Jenga.

Students could also pose with Avalanche or indulge in the free pizza.

