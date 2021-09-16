Women’s and LGBTQ+ Centers Host First Open House

By Spencer Ford

Recruitment and Retention Manager

On September 07, 2021, the Women’s and LGBTQ+ centers kicked off the semester by holding an open house from 4:00-7:00 p.m. This was the first event that the centers have held since moving to their new location at the Boxwood House.

The event was held outdoors and included live music from singer-songwriter Jack Newsome. There was also an array of refreshments that were available for attendees to enjoy while walking around.

The Boxwood House

Picture by Lena Hamm

It’s On Us, FMLA, Allies and Safe Berks were also in attendance at the open house. Each organization had a table set up to talk with students about what they do, how they can help students in need and ways that they are able to be involved in their organization. Each of these groups also introduced various resources to students on different ways to seek help if needed.

There were also many items up for grabs. The Women’s Center and LGBTQ+ Center had an array of pins and mini flags out for students to pick from. FMLA offered t-shirts and reusable water bottles to students as they walked by. The Allies club had glow-in-the-dark frisbees that were being handed out.

If you missed the open house, there will still be tons of ways to get involved and get to know the Women’s Center and LGBTQ+ Center. You can find them on Instagram @womenscenterku and @lgbtqresourceku, where they will post about upcoming events.

Pictured: KU Student Ryan working at the LGBTQ+ welcome desk

Picture by Lena Hamm

