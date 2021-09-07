KU begins Fall 2021 semester with plans to contain COVID-19 spread

By Carin Holmes

News Editor

As KU begins its Fall 2021 semester, students may notice some changes to COVID-19 mitigation efforts. Zoom is being used far less frequently, and the classrooms are once again filled with non-socially distanced desks. However, common methods used to contain the virus are still in place such as mandatory mask-wearing, testing, and contact tracing.

This semester, there is an additional resource used to fight the pandemic on and around campus; the university “strongly encourages” vaccines.

KU will be hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics, offering the Moderna vaccine, on campus on Sept. 17 and Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the East Gym of the Student Recreation Center. The university also has a web page here that provides vaccine information for those in the campus community who may be interested in getting their vaccine elsewhere.

According to KU’s guide to the Fall 2021 semester, KU will continue conducting COVID-19 testing on campus. Students who are experiencing symptoms are to make an appointment to be tested with the Health Center by calling 610-683-4082.

Those who are asymptomatic may be tested by the Health Center if they are either a close contact of a positive case or they are a student-athlete or coach. Otherwise, asymptomatic students can find testing at the CVS Pharmacy and Rite Aid in town.

Students seeking more information related to KU’s plans to control the spread of COVID-19 this semester can find the university’s guide to the Fall 2021 semester here.

