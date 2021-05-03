UFC Fighter Chris Weidman Suffers Broken Leg in Opening Seconds of Match

By Sammy Strobel

Assistant Sports Editor

Within just 17 seconds of the opening bell, UFC fighter Chris Weidman suffered a horrifying broken leg in his match against Uriah Hall. Weidman’s right leg snapped as he attempted to kick a blocking Hall.

Chris Weidman Loses in 17 Seconds Leaving Him With a Broken Leg Credit:mmamania.com

Cbssports confirms that the impact of the injury, which saw Weidman’s tibia break through the skin, brought a hush over the crowd and an emotional reaction from a stunned Hall.

“I got nothing but respect for Chris Weidman,” Hall said. “He is truly one of the best. It is a crazy story that he was the first man I fought that defeated me and introduced me to fear. I didn’t know what fear was, and during that time, we went different paths.”

The irony of the situation is that Weidman (15-6) scored a similar victory over former UFC champion Anderson Silva in their 2013 middleweight title rematch that left Silva sidelined for a full year. Some fans are calling it karma.

“He was the first one to defeat Anderson [Silva], I was the last. It’s just crazy how we ended up here again,” Hall added.

This fight was a rematch for the pair. Weidman scored a first-round TKO of Hall back in 2010. This was a significant victory for Hall as Weidman was the first fighter to ever defeat him.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

