KU Hosts 42nd Annual Bearfest

From April 21 to April 23, KU hosted its 42nd annual Bearfest on the DMZ. This year, it seemed to be a success, especially compared to last year when it was canceled due to COVID-19.

Despite the cold temperatures outside, a lot of students joined in on the activities, which included ziplining, a mechanical shark, boardwalk games and more.

The event featured some guest entertainers, such as a sword swallower on April 21 and comedian Jeff Scheen on April 22.

Throughout the three days, students could participate in craft activities, like tie-dye and airbrush tattoos, and enjoy food like Rita’s, an Aramark picnic, mocktails and more.

Allison Matero, the chair of the committee that arranged Bearfest, said, “I just wanted to say that I’m really proud of my committee for pulling together an awesome event for the students to enjoy. It was great seeing everyone having fun and being able to participate in the things we had going on.”

Students shared similar sentiments on MyKU. One student, Melissa Fatzinger, said, “BearFest was awesome!”

Another student, Christopher Scarmack, said, “They had a great variety of food and fun events. I really enjoyed the sword swallowing and the guy jumping on the glass.”

