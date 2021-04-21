Live-Action Powerpuff Girls to Debut on CW

By Jenny Wallace

Arts & Entertainment Editor

“The Powerpuff Girls” from the early 2000s are back—but they aren’t exactly the same girls from Cartoon Network. Blossom (Chloe Bennet), Bubbles (Dove Cameron) and Buttercup (Yana Perrault) star in the CW’s live-action “Powerpuff Girls.”

The CW has attempted live-action television before, with numerous DC series shows based off the superhero comics, beginning with “Arrow” and leading to their most recent “Superman and Lois,” in addition to the infamous “Riverdale,” loosely based on Archie Comics.

The “Powerpuff Girls” series focuses on each girl entering adulthood, reminiscing on their lives as child superheroes. According to Buzzfeed, Blossom is “anxious and reclusive,” Bubbles has “unexpected toughness and wit” while Buttercup stays the “rebellious badass.”

In addition to Bennet, Cameron and Perrault, the cast will also feature Donald Faison as Professor Utonium and Robyn Lively as Sara Bellum.

Read more about the series and its recent ‘costume controversy’ on Buzzfeed.

