As Semester Ends, Remember to Self Care

As the semester comes to an end, it is important to remember to take care of yourself. Self-care is an important aspect of anyone’s life, and it should be taken seriously.

Setting aside time to focus on yourself and do what you enjoy is a good way to step back from your routine schedule. Being able to step back from daily routines is not only important moving forward for the end of the semester, but it can also improve your mental health throughout life.

Being in college and finding solitude can be difficult, whether on campus or at home. If possible, go for a walk around campus, the park, a neighborhood or anywhere possible. Sometimes, sitting in your room alone is a good break too.

Staying in contact with your friends is equally as important as taking care of yourself. It is important that students are able to form connections with one another, especially during COVID-19 when it can be harder to socialize with one another.

Creating good and lasting friendships helps to create memories and can help to make the college experience less lonely than it may seem. Friends can also serve as a support system, and they can be some of the people that will be with you for the rest of your life.

Finding time to take care of yourself and those closest to you are both equally important ideas to keep in the back of your mind as the semester comes to a close. With the rigors of balancing a typical college student’s schedule, it is important to keep these things in mind so that the last few weeks can be a rewarding experience.

KUoffers different services as a part of its Career Development Center. These services can help students with time management skills, scheduling, organization, study skills and other elements of how to be a successful college student without sacrificing your happiness. A link to their resources can be found at here.

