KU’s Less Eventful Wellness Days

By Sabrina Betterly

News Editor

KU students enjoy Paisley and Co. diy perfume Credit: Kutztownu on Instagram

KU held their third and fourth wellness days, Friday, April 2 and Saturday, April 3. The wellness day committee expected a smaller turnout due to the Easter weekend but still put together a few events for students who remained on campus.

“For me, it was the most tame one. On the other two, I’d pretty much be running around all day or watching certain events for the Wellness Day.” said wellness day committee member Christopher Scarmack on the MyKU app.

Paisley and Co. hosted another DIY workshop, this time showing guests how to make different perfumes. Committee members also put together a small Easter egg hunt, hiding a total of 125 eggs around campus grounds for students to find and receive wellness day messages, as well as the potential to find an egg with a prize.

There was also a movie night in South Dining Hall on April 1 where students could watch the movie “HOP,” with snacks like popcorn, pretzel bits, ice cream bars and more.

Two yoga sessions were held as well for students wanting to practice mindfulness.

Finally, there was a pizza party on Main St. courtesy of the Kutztown Community Partnership.

The last wellness day will be held on Tuesday, April 20.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

