Over 100 Young Local Artists Receive Scholastic Art & Writing Awards

By Jenny Wallace

Arts & Entertainment Editor

From March 6 through March 21, the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers showcased young artists’ work through the Eastern Central Pennsylvania Scholastic Affiliate. Known as the “Scholastic Arts & Writing Awards,” they are the country’s longest running scholarships for students in grades 7-12.

From schools in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, and Northampton counties, most of these students were taught by KU Art Education alumni. KU sponsored the awards through the KU Arts Society and the KU Foundation.

“We continue to be blown away by the talent in our area. Our local art teachers should be commended for their tireless dedication. This year has been particularly challenging for students who have had to turn their bedrooms into art studios,” said Karen Stanford, director of Kutztown University Galleries and KU Community Outreach.

Affiliate Director Dennis Danko has worked with Stanford to bring the awards program to KU, stating, “Having your work jury-selected and perhaps given an award proves that you have talent for success in the visual arts.”

For more information about these organizations and awards, visit mediaroom.scholastic.com/artandwriting.

To see student’s work, scan the QR code.

