KU Rec Services Hiring for New Positions

By Lauren Gudknecht

Sports Editor

KU Rec Services Hiring New Employees

Credit: KU website

Are you looking for a job? The KU Rec Services is hiring. Positions are available for summer 2021 and the 2021-2022 school year.

The available positions include facility monitor, climbing wall monitor, lifeguard and intramural sports officials/scorekeepers.

According to the email sent out from RecServices, interested students can fill out applications, which are found at the Student Recreation Center, online at the Rec Services website or through Handshake.

The deadline to fill out applications is this April 2.

Any questions should be addressed to recservices@kutztown.edu or 484-646-4202.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

