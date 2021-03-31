Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO” & “Satan Shoe” Controversy

By Jenny Wallace

On March 26, “Old Town Road” music artist, Lil Nas X, released his latest music video for the single “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).” Featuring Satan and Lil Nas X’s depiction of Hell, some Twitter users were less than pleased.

Singer Joyner Lucas tweeted, “I think the biggest problem for me is the fact he don’t understand “old town road” is every kids anthem…So with no disclaimer he just dropped some left field ish & all our kids seen it. Smh”

Founder of FLAG, Nick Adams, compared the artist to rapper Cardi B when he said, “Clowns like @LilNasX & @iamcardib couldn’t last 30 seconds on a debate stage with the likes of @RealCandaceO!”

Candace Owens then tweeted, “We’ve turned George Floyd, a criminal drug addict, into an icon. We are promoting Satan shoes to wear on our feet. We’ve got Cardi B named as woman of the year. But we’re convinced it’s white supremacy that’s keeping black America behind. How stupid can we be?”

Despite the backlash, Lil Nas X defends himself and his sexuality. He said, “i spent my entire teenage years hating myself because of the shit y’all preached would happen to me because i was gay. so i hope u are mad, stay mad, feel the same anger you teach us to have towards ourselves.”

Fans like coolgurlmonolog also came in to defend him. They tweeted, “why y’all mad at lil nas he literally killed satan we should be thankful.”

Twitter user AFelixMedia stated he loves the video. “…It’s a young, gay, black man living his artistic truth and enjoying himself. That happiness makes me happy,” he said.

Lil Nas X also released a MSCHF line of “Satan Shoes,” which include a drop of human blood. Cleverly releasing only 666 pairs for $1,018 each, they sold out in under a minute. However, the line is not an official collaboration with Nike, and they have since filed a lawsuit against MSCHF.

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” can be viewed here.

