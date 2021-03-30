Six KU Field Hockey Members Named NFHCA Scholars of Distinction

By Lauren Gudknecht

Sports Editor

Members of the Field Hockey Team Named NFHCA Scholars of Distinction

Credit: Jeff Uleau

Six members of KU’s field hockey team were honored by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) as Scholars of Distinction for 2020. KUbears.com states that junior Katie Dotterweich and freshmens Erika Barbera, Jillian Buchman, Alyssa Eager, Sarah Gatehouse and Mackenzie Hammaker were recognized by the NFHCA.

These girls were six of 140 plus collegiate field hockey players who were named as scholars. The program inducts those who have achieved a cumulative GPA of a 3.9 or higher in the first semester of their 2020-21 academic year.

KUbears.com recognizes coach Marci Sheuing for several repeat years of success on the field and in the classroom with her student-athletes.

Since 2014, numerous student-athletes have had the honor of becoming NFHCA scholars.

