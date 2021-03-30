Eagles Defensive End Bradon Graham Receives Contract Extension

By Sammy Strobel

Assistant Sports Editor

Brandon Graham Receives Extension

Credit: Bleeding Green Nation

It looks like veteran defensive end Brandon Graham isn’t going anywhere. The Philadelphia Eagles and Graham have agreed on a contract extension for at least the next two years.

Originally, Graham was due to receive $13 million this coming season, but now he will be making close to $20 million over the next two seasons. According to SI.com, his former contract was the third largest salary cap hit on the team behind defensive tackle Fletcher Cox’s $23.88M charge and Carson Wentz’s remaining salary of $33.8 million.

While details are still emerging, Graham’s extension is likely to guarantee about $7 million per season and will provide around $8 million in immediate cap relief for the Eagles, according to SI.com.

Graham was a major contributor on the Eagles’ Defense last year, logging 46 tackles (35 solo), eight sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery, which helped the 33-year-old notch his first Pro Bowl nomination.

With Graham’s contract extension, the Eagles will not only clear cap space this year but also retain veteran leadership on the defense for the next two years.

