KU Head Coach Judy Lawes Wins Game No. 1,000 of Her Career

By Lauren Gudknecht

Sports Editor

On Sunday March 21, KU softball head coach Judy Lawes had a notable 12-1 win over Bloomsburg University in game one of a double header where she earned her 1,000th career victory. KU won game two 3-0 in a PSAC East Division matchup later that day.

According to NCAA.com, with this win Lawes became the 14th coach in NCAA Division II history and 39th across all NCAA divisions to reach 1000 victories. Her overall 34-year record improved to 1001-567-2. The Maroon and Gold have won six straight games and nine of the last ten, putting them in third place in the PSAC East Division. They are tied with Shepherd University for the most wins in their division.

The Golden Bears took the field needing just one win for their coach coming into the game on Sunday. The team scored ten runs in the first four innings of game one and used the arm of Bridget Bailey, who gave up only one run on three hits, and strong glove work from third baseman Zoe Texidor and second baseman Alyssa Donato to down the Huskies in just five innings. KU bats celebrated with their head coach with 13 hits, including a home run by Donato.

Game two was scoreless through the first four innings, but KU came though with a 3-0 victory. Pitcher Sarah Harvey got things going in the fifth, hitting a single, and then advanced to second after a wild pitch that got away from Huskies’ catcher Briannah Dobson. Harvey then scored what turned out to be the game-winning run when shortstop Kate Ostaszewski singled up the middle on a 1-0 pitch for the first run of the game, according to NCAA.com.

The team added two more runs in the sixth inning. First baseman Jenna Lipowski singled, and Donato followed shortly after with a walk. Hannah Reimel reached first on a fielder’s choice and then safely stole second base. Harvey then helped herself out and padded KU’s lead, singling to left field, which allowed Reimel and Mya Zettlemoyer, pinch runner for Lipowski, to cross home plate after an errant throw.

With only three runs needed, Harvey allowed only eight hits in a complete game shutout, making that her third win of the year.

