By Lauren Gudknecht

Sports Editor

Bridget Bailey Named PSAC East Division Pitcher of the Week

Credit: Desiree DeHaven

KU junior Bridget Bailey from Norwood, PA was voted PSAC East Division pitcher of the week by the conference office on Monday, March 15. Bailey had a 2-win, no-loss week in which she matched a season-high in strikeouts, according to KUbears.

At the home opener Friday, March 12, the Golden Bears had their first shut-out of the year with a 3-0 victory in game one against Lock Haven University. During that game, Bailey gave up only three hits, facing just four batters and striking out nine, while not allowing a runner past second base the entire game according to stats provided by KUbears.

During 27.2 innings this season, Bailey has posted a 3-0 record with a 2.53 earned run average (ERA).

Bailey’s ERA currently ranks second in the PSAC, and her 30 strikeouts rank fourth among PSAC pitchers.

The KU women’s softball team was scheduled for a doubleheader this week, but it has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Keep up to date on KUbears.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

