Two Intramural Sports To Be Added Through KU Rec Center

By Lauren Gudknecht

Sports Editor

Two New Intramural Sports Make Their Way to KU

Credit: Kutztown webpage

The KU Rec Center is adding two more intramural sports competitions this month, March Madness Bracket Challenge and Intramural Overwatch League, but registration deadlines are approaching fast.

The March Madness Bracket Challenge is here to see if you can fill out the best NCAA college basketball bracket. The contest is free to enter and will be held on ESPN.com.

In order to join the March Madness Bracket Challenge, visit the “Tournament Challenge” section on ESPN.com and select the Fantasy dropdown to join a group. The KU group name is “KutztownRecServices21,” and the password is “Kutztown.” Be sure to make your username the same as your KU email username (eg: jsmit123). All users can join until noon on Friday, March 19.

Intramural Overwatch Leagues are now taking place, and you can sign up on IMLeagues.com/kutztown until Sunday, March 21. The game format will be 1 vs. 1. More information regarding all of the league rules and game formats can be found on the league page on IMLeagues.

Intramural Overwatch League is free to join and will have separate divisions offered for users who own XBox1, PS4 and PC. For more information, refer to the KU email sent out from KU Intramurals or contact them with questions or concerns at intramurals@kutztown.edu.

